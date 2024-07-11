Are Daddy Long Legs Really the Deadliest Spider Out There?

Do you remember growing up and seeing Daddy Long Legs for the first time? That teeny tiny oval body with those super, long string-like long legs protruding from that little body. Definitely creepy looking whether they were just up in the corner of your ceiling or crawling along the floor.

Then to top it off, do you remember learning that they're the deadliest spider out there? That they have the most harmful venom that could kill you if they bite you except that their little fangs are too small to penetrate your skin?

First of all, guess what, they're not spiders at all or even an insect. To be legit, they're called Opiliones which are an order of arachnids and are called harvestmen according to the Wonderopolis website.

They have eight legs and look a bit like spiders, but there are several key differences. For example, harvestmen have one body section and two eyes, while most spiders have two body sections and eight eyes.

Oh and sidebar, when Googling whether it's "long legs" or longlegs" both come up in various, official websites. I guess that makes sense since it's just a nickname.

Okay now that we have the technical terms out of the way, even if they're not spiders, are they still considered one of the deadliest creatures out there?

Not at all. It's just a tall tale or should we say "long" tale. This urban legend has been circulating for generations. According to WebMD. Daddy Long Legs don't have any venom and aren't even. They don't even bite humans, making them completely harmless.

