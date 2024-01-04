Why Damp January Is More Our Speed Than Dry January

It's become a fixture to kick off a new year. Dry January means no alcohol for the entire month after coming off the holidays, which technically starts with Halloween parties and such continuing through Thanksgiving toasts, holiday get-togethers, and New Year's libations if even just watching the ball drop at home with a glass of wine.

According to the website Alcohol Change UK, Dry January started in 2013 with 4,000 people and has spread worldwide with who knows how many attempting the feat. Some people sign up on websites, like a "contract" to themselves while others just verbally make a commitment to themselves to give it a try.

Enter Damp January which feels more my speed. It's a less severe, if you will, approach to cutting back on drinking. So instead of having two glasses of wine with dinner, have one. When you go out for a beer after work, don't drink that third one. And why not avoid alcohol altogether one weekend while watching football or don't drink during the week?

I'm not much of a drinker so for me, when I do have an event or outing with the girls I want to have a glass of wine or two and I do have a couple of events coming up in January. That's what makes Damp January a nice alternative. You can still focus on the healthier lifestyle you may be starting 2024 with, without completely cutting something out of your life.

According to Eating Well, the murky side of Damp January is that there aren't any clear-cut rules. However, you'll know if you're drinking less and the discipline of policing yourself is a nice challenge.

However, according to MSN, if there are deeper issues with alcohol abuse and heavy drinking, then reach out to a doctor for help or a drug and alcohol rehab counselor.

