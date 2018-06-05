David Spade Mourns the Loss of His Sister-In-Law Kate Spade

It's been a day of grieving for the Spade family. On Tuesday morning (June 5), it was announced that fashion designer Kate Spade had passed away, and that evening her brother-in-law, comedian David Spade, mourned her with a touching photo on Instagram.

"Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day," David wrote in the caption. "She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard."

"I still cant believe it," he continued. "It's a rough world out there people, try to hang on."

Kate had been married to David's brother Andy for 24 years. She was found by housekeeping staff in her Manhattan apartment at around 10:20 a.m. and the cause of death has been ruled suicide by hanging. Kate was 55 years old and is survived by Andy and her daughter Frances.

In one of her final interviews, Spade reflected on the origins of her fashion empire.

"It's funny. You know, [my husband] Andy and I were talking one night. And I just said — I was looking ahead and I saw the fashion directors. That would be your next jump from being senior fashion editor. And I thought, I don't really see myself wanting that job," she told NPR in 2017. "So Andy and I were out, honestly, at a Mexican restaurant. And he just said, what about handbags? And I said, honey, you just don't start a handbag company. And he said, why not? How hard can it be? (Laughter) I thought, OK, really? He regrets those words."