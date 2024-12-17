Have You Traveled the Deadliest Highway in the United States?

Whether it's during the holiday season, off-season road trips, or the busy summer travel season, we hit the highways around the country. Joining truckers and delivery drivers, we know to be vigilant.

We've all sat in traffic and even rubber-necked at minor accidents to the devastating, thinking each time, thank goodness that wasn't me.

According to The Zebra website, the 10 most dangerous and deadliest highways are spread across the United States, with one standing out as the deadliest of them.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, accidents can happen at any time, and chances increase not only with speed, distracted driving, weather, time of day, and impaired drivers but also with location.

That's where Interstate 95 comes in.

It can be a hellish drive on I-95 with traffic and congestion. On I-95, 15 people are killed in car accidents every 100 miles on average. This deadliest highway is in the most congested area of the country, running from quaint Presque Isle, Maine, down through Boston, along the Connecticut shoreline, into New York, through Philly, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., all the way down to Miami, Florida.

According to The Zebra website, northeast winters play a big role in the number of people killed on I-95 because of ice and snow, while the Florida section is next in line for the most fatalities. However, even in the summer, it's still the most dangerous because of congestion and speed.

AMERICA'S DEADLIEST HIGHWAYS

I-95 I-20 I-5 I-75 I-35 I-15 I-40 I-70 I-80 US-41

