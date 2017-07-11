DeMario Jackson to Return For ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion Segment

Speaking to TMZ , Jackson, who walked away from Paradise following a sex scandal that shut down production in June, revealed that he will appear in the "Men Tell All" segments for both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

"I’m doing the 'Men Tell All' for The Bachelorette and I’ll be doing Paradise as well. I owe it to my cast mates. They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face to face—give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever," Jackson gushed. "They’ve been so helpful."