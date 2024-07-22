Here’s Why We Can Still Eat Dessert Even When We’re Stuffed

That old saying "leave room for dessert" isn't really necessary after all.

You know how it goes. You're feeling insanely stuffed after dinner and then moments later you're actually in the mood to eat more, but only if it's dessert.

No worries, it's totally, scientifically legit that only dessert or even general junk food will fit in your full tummy.

attachment-food-photographer-jennifer-pallian-OfdDiqx8Cz8-unsplash loading...

According to the Henry Ford Health website, it's called 'dessert stomach' and it's a real phenomenon. I know I'm not alone when it comes to craving dessert not long after I feel too full to eat anything else. Whether it's ice cream or cookies, something sweet usually sounds perfect.

Ice cream Manuel-F-O loading...

It usually surprises any of us that a few more fries sounds absolutely ugh, but bring on some strawberry shortcake or a few cookies sounds delish. Yes, 'dessert stomach' is very real.

Introducing a new food, especially something sweet after a savory meal, can override satiety cues and make you feel hungry again. After a while of eating a food, your senses get tired of it, but when you change it up, your tastebuds get excited again. Chemicals, like dopamine, stimulate the brain’s reward center and make eating pleasurable.

The scientific evidence behind this is something called 'sensory-specific satiety' according to the Daily Mail. Basically, the more we eat something the less we want it after a while, stuffed or not. However, a new taste, texture, or flavor overrides feeling full.

Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian loading...

This is also why we sometimes gravitate toward junk food like chips or popcorn, too. It doesn't have to necessarily be sweet.

