Diddy Accused of ‘Fatphobia’ After Ending Lizzo’s Easter Twerking Live Stream

Diddy is under fire after appearing to ask Lizzo to stop twerking during a recent Instagram Live.

The rapper held “the world’s biggest dance-a-thon” on Easter Sunday (April 12) to raise money for the healthcare workers that are fighting in the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During the live stream, he invited numerous celebrities to come on and dance, including the “Truth Hurts” singer.

Lizzo appeared and showed off a thank you card that she made for all of the people that are working in healthcare during this time. She then turned on “1 2 3” by Moneybagg Yo and began twerking.

Diddy stopped her mid-performance. “It’s Easter Sunday,” he exclaimed. “Let’s play something a little bit [more] family friendly.”

Lizzo apologized repeatedly. “Sorry, sorry, sorry... Let’s do something fun,” she replied before playing her own song, “Juice.”

Later that evening, actress Draya Michele twerked to Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.” The song also featured curse words and instead of asking her to change the song, he praised her performance. “Draya, we're proud of that. You killed that,” he gushed. “I think that was one of the top performances.”

After receiving backlash on social media, the Bad Boy Records owner shared an Instagram post to clear up any confusion that he was “fatphobic.”

“There’s one thing I want to make clear,” he wrote. “My queen, my sister, Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it was ‘cause it had a lot of curses in there. Not ‘cause she was twerking. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, okay?”

“So, let’s keep that clear,” he added. “You are allowed to twerk on Easter, there was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now. So, that’s why I stopped the record. Lizzo we love you, and everybody stop looking for the negative! Look for the positive.”

Watch the video, below.