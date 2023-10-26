Man Devastated After Finding Out Parents Plan to Leave Their Millions for Charity: ‘I’m a Failure’

A 35-year-old man on Reddit was devastated after learning his millionaire parents plan to leave all their money for charity after disinheriting him.

"I just found out that my sibling [and I] are cut out of my parents' [who are in their 70s] will. They have millions and plan on leaving it all to charity. My brother and I both pretty much live paycheck to paycheck. Let me be clear, we are in regular contact and have a good relationship (maybe not as good as I thought). I'm doing EMDR therapy right now for some issues with how my mom has contributed to me feeling like love is conditional based on my weight and appearance. My dad has a history of severe rage episodes that had me constantly on edge," he wrote.

"Honestly I'm glad they are in a good financial spot as they age and I don't have to worry about having money to help them in their old age. My dad has a family history of dementia and may need to be in a home or require at home nursing care one day," the man continued on Reddit.

Recently, the man's mother made a remark about him and his brother "getting nothing" when they pass away, as well as that they "plan on leaving millions to charity."

"That means that over the rest of their lives they plan on hoarding their wealth and not spending it on themselves. I've previously told them I hope they spend their money while they are alive. They do not plan on this apparently. They plan on continuing to live well below their means and having millions left over when they pass," he explained.

The man admitted he knows he's not "entitled to their money," but his parents keep bringing up their net worth, confusing him.

"I feel like I was never good enough. My parents have said through actions, little digs, and outright 'your father and I are really disappointed in you' that I'm a failure. Both of us are single without kids. I'm single because I haven't found my person, not because I'm actively not wanting a relationship. My mom is really disappointed about not having grandchildren," he revealed.

"I'm hurt and feel like this is going to be their final way of saying we aren't proud of you. I'm happy for them to leave something to charity. But, like, all of it? Millions?" the disappointed man concluded.

Users in the comments section tried to comfort the man.

"It sounds like they're going for some kind of reaction. You can just keep responding with something like 'I'm glad you're are in good financial shape. Given dad's family history of dementia, he may need to be in a home or require at-home nursing care one day.' Probably not what they want to be thinking about, but if their attempt at needling you results in you reminding them of their impending frailty, they might shut up about it. Just remember ... you're good enough. And you deserved kinder parents," one person wrote.

"I have to wonder if maybe the parents are saying this to test their children and see what this disclosure does to their relationship with them. It’s entirely possible that the children have not been disinherited but the parents are waiting to see if the kids not expecting their money will cause them to not care for their parents at all, at which point, they may actually change their will. In other words, do you only like me for my money? If so, you won’t get it," another suggested.

"On the bright side, they can no longer hold their money over you as a way to control your relationship. They, pardon my language, blew their wad too soon and now they have no way to control your behavior. Sooooo... Congratulations! You're now free!," someone else commented.