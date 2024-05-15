Fed-Up Woman Leaves Restaurant Reservation After Sister Is Late AGAIN

A woman whose sister is "always late" was fuming after her sister ran late, yet again, for a recent dinner date. So, she left the restaurant and canceled their plans.

"I expect she’ll always be at least 30 minutes late, but it’s been up to a few hours. And not just random plans, weddings and graduations too. It’s been brought up in the past by mom and I but she always brushes it off and gets upset," the woman began on Reddit.

"Get to the place and start calling my sister (she usually doesn’t say if she’s gonna be late, but if my mom is with her she does, and I hadn’t heard anything). I get mom a few minutes later and she says they’re behind because it took awhile to get my nephew, who’s almost 1, ready and my sister got in the shower later than expected," the frustrated woman continued.

When she saw it would take her sister 40 minutes past their scheduled reservation to get to the restaurant, she became frustrated.

"To top it off we had reservations (SHE made the reservation, not me). I had never been to this place and didn’t know if it was one of those places that don’t let you have a table if your whole group isn’t there. There was really no space to wait inside and I’d have to stand outside," the woman recalled.

She is frustrated that her sister "doesn't keep her friends waiting" when they make plans, and doesn't understand she thinks it's OK to keep her family waiting.

"I’m speaking to mom as they’re trying to change the reservation online, at that point I was fed up. If we agree to be there at a certain time, be there. Five or 10 mins late is fine but not this. I told mom I was going back home, I didn’t feel like fuming at the table and acting like I wasn’t mad when they got there (as I’d done before). She sounded hurt and mad but said fine and that she would go home too," the woman continued.

Since the incident, the woman hasn't spoken to her sister and her mom doesn't want to get in the middle. However, she feels she is owed an apology.

"Mom told her she can’t keep doing this on their ride back home and agrees it’s an issue, but won’t say much else. It’s ridiculous to just always be late because you’re bad at time management. She also wants to use the 'it takes long to get a baby ready' excuse which I would accept if it wasn’t for the fact that this has been a problem long before my nephew was born or even a thought," she concluded.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many slamming the sister's rudeness.

"Habitual, unforced lateness is rude and inconsiderate of others. There is nothing you can do to make your sister arrive on time, all you can do is decide whether you are willing to wait or would prefer to go—then do what you want. The best thing might be to set a boundary—I will wait for you for 20 minutes (or whatever), and then I will leave. But then you have to be consistent about following your own rule. Otherwise all your words and complaints are empty," one person wrote.

"If you know your baby takes forever then get all their stuff together beforehand. You can’t blame the baby when you started to get it ready at the time you were to leave," another user commented.

"She clearly makes zero effort to be even close to on time. She takes you for granted," someone else shared.