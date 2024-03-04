Is This Unique Fast-Food Restaurant the Next Big Thing in the Dining World?

Of course, we have all grabbed food out of a vending machine whether it's a sandwich or granola bar but come on, it's vending machine food so we don't expect much, right?

However, will this next-level vending machine restaurant with meals you'd never expect with a side of wifi and a lounge start popping up around the country for its ease and prepared meals perfect to grab on your way quickly?

According to the website Vending Times, there's only one of these right now in the most random location. It's in the tiny coastal New England town of Wells, Maine where vending machines have everything from quinoa bowls to entire meals.

This dine-in or carry-out vending machine restaurant is called Fotogo because there's also a vibrant Instagram wall where you can get social and have fun, too with your food if you feel like it.

According to Fotogo, a company called Clean Eats (known for high-quality freshness and nutrition) is the vendor of this fast food-meets-technology concept that's all about providing quick access to healthy foods.

Instead of going up to a counter to order food or ordering your lunch from a server you have numerous vending machines to choose from where you simply insert your credit card. Fotogo says they even have vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free meals.

Is this the future even saving us from busy parking lots and long lines at the grocery store? According to Vending Times Fotogo's owner, Marina DeMarco, plans to expand across the country.

