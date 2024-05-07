Drake Denies Rumors He’s Slept With Underage Girls

Drake has denied rumors he’s slept with underage girls.

The 37-year-old hit out after his rap rival Kendrick Lamar branded him a “certified pedophile” in a diss track, in the wake of tales from the likes of Stranger Tales actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20, who said Drake once texted her when she was only 14.

Drake has now rapped on his newest diss song aimed at Kendrick, named "The Heart Part 6": “I never been with no one underage / Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected / If I was f---ing young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested / I’m way too famous for this s--t you just suggested.”

Drake added his name is not one “you gon’ see on [any] sex offender list” before referencing 36-year-old Lamar’s fiancée Whitney Alford and actress.

He raps on the song: “Only f---in with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

Drake also used his five-minute track to deny Kendrick’s claim he has a secret daughter.

Kendrick had rapped in his new song "Not Like Us" about his nemesis: “Say, Drake, I hear you like ’em young… / You better not ever go to cell block one.”

Kendrick added any women interested in Drake should “just make sure you hide your lil’ sister from him."

He also mocked Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy by saying: “‘Certified Lover Boy’? Certified pedophiles.”

Kendrick’s track was released on YouTube in the early hours of Sunday (May 5), with its artwork featuring an aerial shot of Drake’s mansion with sex offender targets overlaid.

It comes after Drake released the three-part "Family Matters" diss track on May 4, in which he accused Kendrick of hypocrisy over his race activism and accused him of domestic violence.

Drake also said the rapper had been “begging” the estate of the late Tupac Shakur to order him to remove a previous diss track aimed at Kendrick that featured an AI version of the murdered musician’s voice.

Kendrick hit back at the song and the accusations within minutes of its release, with his "Meet The Grahams" track accusing Drake of being a secret dad and of being addicted to drugs, drink, gambling, sex and shopping.