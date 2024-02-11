Drake loves to bet on sporting events and for the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, he's betting big on Team Kelce.

Drake Bets $1.15 Million on Kansas City Chiefs to Win 2024 Super Bowl

On Saturday (Feb. 10), Drake jumped on his Instagram account and posted a screenshot of his 2024 Super Bowl bet on the betting app Stakes. According to his slip, which can be viewed below, Drizzy wagered $1,150,000 that the Kansas City Chiefs would win their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. If the Chiefs land a victory, the rap supperstar's estimated payout is $2,346,000.

"I can't bet against the swifties," Drake captioned the post.

What the OVO Sound leader is referring to is Taylor Swift and her fans who are affectionately called "Swifties." Taylor is currently dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce so Drake doesn't want to anger the pop singer's devoted fans.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium tonight in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Should The Kansas City Chiefs Fans Worry About the "Drake Curse"

Now that Drake has placed a big bet on the Chiefs to win, should fans worry about the fabled Drake Curse?

The "Drake Curse" is a popular belief on social media which claims that any athlete or team supported by Drake—either through betting or wearing the team's jersey—will inevitably face defeat in the upcoming sporting event.

Drake has lost big money in the past. In November of 2022, Drake lost $2 million on the UFC middleweight title fight between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and beat Alex Pereira.

So who knows what will happened with tonight's Super Bowl matchup.

See Drake's major bet for the 2024 Super Bowl below.

Check out Drake's Big Bet on the Kansas City Chiefs for 2024 Super Bowl