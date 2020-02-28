Dixie Chicks Announce New Song ‘Gaslighter’ — Their First Single in 14 Years

The Dixie Chicks will release a new song called "Gaslighter" next month!

On Friday (February 28), the group announced that their upcoming single will be released on March 4. The country trio — composed of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison — confirmed the news on social media, posting a 10-second teaser of the track on Instagram alongside the definition of "gaslighter."

"A psychological manipulator who seeks to sow seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or in members of a group, making them question their own memory, perception or sanity," the video message reads.

Check out the Dixie Chicks' official announcement, below:

It looks like fans can also expect a new Dixie Chicks music video for "Gaslighter." In clips posted to social media, you can even hear the ladies harmonizing together as they sing part of the track's lyrics.

"Gaslighter, you liar/ You had to start a fire, had to start a fire/ Couldn't take yourself on a road a little higher/ Had to burn it up, had to tear it down/ Tried to say I'm crazy/ Babe, you know I'm not crazy/ But you gaslighted/ You're a la-la-la-liar," they sing. "You made your bed and then your bed caught fire/ Gaslighter, I'm the mirror/ Standin' right here until you can see how you broke me/ Yeah, I'm broken/ You're still sorry, and there's still no apology."

"Gaslighter" will be the Dixie Chicks' first new single in over a decade. The last new music they released was from their album Taking the Long Way in 2006, which earned them five Grammy Awards. In 2019, the singers were also featured on Taylor Swift's song "Soon You'll Get Better," from her album Lover.