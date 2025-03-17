Do You Know Who the Couple is Secretly Captured in This Photo?

This photo was taken at the last minute on one of the most famously photographed streets in the world—probably the most famous in New England.

Welcome to Acron Street in the exclusive Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. Tourists, photographers, and locals flock to this private, charming cobblestone pathway hidden among quaint, historic brick buildings and homes.

Talk about a perfect place to pop the question. It's beyond picturesque in one of the greatest cities in the country, so very popular for vacations.

Can you imagine how many wedding proposals have happened here over the decades? Including this one of a mysterious couple caught on camera.

Rebecca Thompson Rebecca Thompson loading...

I follow the Only in Boston Instagram page, and when this post popped up in my feed, I had to get involved. A professional Boston-based photographer accidentally came upon a proposal while setting up for a shoot.

She stopped everything so she could capture the proposal, which was like a romantic movie scene accidentally caught on camera at the last minute.

But who is this newly engaged couple who deserves to see this magical moment now going viral? Are they Boston locals, are they visiting from Chicago, Colorado, or California, or maybe just up from Providence or NYC?

I immediately went to the photographer's Instagram page, which is filled with her work. Her name is Rebecca Thompson @becthompphoto, but she goes by Becca, and she wants our help to find them, if possible.

On Saturday March 15th I was about to start a shoot in Beacon Hill. We were on a popular photo street and I had just seen that a couple was about to take a picture together so I turned around getting ready to start my shoot & then I heard that very special sound & knew what was happening. I turned around and noticed they didn’t have a photographer and snagged these pictures of their special moment. I had to get straight back to my shoot so I didn’t have a moment to tell the couple & want to get these pictures to them!! Please help me find them.

Talk about secretly capturing a moment with no time to prep because, as a photographer, she feels and sees the beauty of snapping away.

If you recognize them, you can message Becca on her Instagram page so she can give them this forever moment she accidentally stumbled upon and captured beautifully.

UPDATE: Someone recognized the couple, and Becca has been in touch! Awwww, don't you love a happy ending?