Watch: Instant Karma Payback For Line-Cutter at Fast Food Drive-Thru

People who cut in line are definitely the scum on the bottom of our shoes. Line-cutters truly astound me and I'm sure you, too. Unless someone is holding a spot or asks nicely, how does butting in front of people even register as something to do?

That's why this video going viral is fun. It's this magnanimous moment that has people cheering after a car that cut several drivers off in a drive-thru at an In-N-Out Burger in California.

What's even better about this is that In-N-Out is known for having theme-park-level lines, which is probably why the losers cut everyone off to get to the front of the line.

According to the Digg website, the guys in a pricey, tricked-out Mercedes right behind the line-cutting car decided to take the high road by paying for everyone's food in the line of cars behind them.

Now for the petty part of this considerate pay-it-forward moment. They made sure that the car that cut them off knew what they were doing by walking up to the drive-thru window while the line cutter was waiting and letting the cashier know they were planning to pay for the cars behind them.

Warning: Profanity-laced video posted by @novarakasem

It's not clear how many cars that turned out to be, but considering In-N-Out is relatively inexpensive compared to other fast-food restaurants and the bill was several hundred dollars, clearly it was two to three dozen cars.

What's nice about video is that paying it forward isn't out of the ordinary for these guys; rather, this time, it came with a side of pettiness and laughs.

As they say, karma's a b*!ch.

