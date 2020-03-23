‘Game of Thrones’ Character Makes Surprise Cameo on ‘Westworld’

Westworld featured a surprise Games of Thrones cameo from a beloved character.

The hit HBO series may have come to an end last year, but it lives on through Westworld after Daenerys Targaryen's last surviving dragon, Drogon, made a cameo on the show's latest episode March 22.

Drogon's appearance happens when Bernard and Stubbs are exploring Westworld's facility and as they walk through the halls, the scene cuts to two technicians, played by GoT creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Their characters are in a testing room discussing a potential buyer in Costa Rica, who wants to purchase their robot.

"How the f--k are you going to get that to Costa Rica?" Benioff's character says before Weiss' replies, "In pieces, man."

He then approaches the robot, which turns out to be a scale model of Drogon.

You can check out a clip of Drogon's cameo on Westworld, below:

Westworld's Game of Thrones cameo definitely got fans excited and many shared their reaction via Twitter. Though some questioned what Drogon's appearance means, others were just happy to see a friendly face. (Of course, his appearance is most likely nothing more than a cheeky Easter egg.)

The show's co-creators and executive producers, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, discussed the crossover with Entertainment Tonight last month, telling the news outlet how it all came about.

"Well, we're friends with Dan and Dave," Joy explained. "And we're fans of their work and we just wanted them. You know, George R.R. Martin always joked there should be a crossover between Westworld and Game of Thrones and, while that seems untenable, we knew we could do a little Easter egg with our pals — so we brought them on and they did a good job!"

Westworld Season 3 airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.