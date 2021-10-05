HBO has unveiled the very first look at House of the Dragon, the highly anticipated prequel series to its monster fantasy hit Game of Thrones.

The show is set hundreds of years before the events of the original show, and focuses on the Targaryen family. The key cast includes Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

In addition to the previously announced cast, the teaser also includes several new characters to the series. They are...

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon - Younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon - Son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron - Daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen

House of the Dragon was created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal; the first season of the show will consist of ten episodes. Here is the show’s first teaser:

Well, if you watched Game of Thrones for the dragons, this prequel should definitely make you happy. Here is the show’s official synopsis:

The teaser featured the first official footage from the highly anticipated series, which contained several previously announced cast members in addition to the following newly revealed cast:

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO in 2022.