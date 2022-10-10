Why Is ‘Negroni Sbagliato With Prosecco’ Trending? Blame This ‘House of the Dragon’ Star

What is a "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco"? And why is everyone talking about it?

A viral clip of House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has fans thirsty in more than one way.

In a TikTok with over 6 million views, costars D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke discuss their favorite adult beverages during a "Get to Know Me" interview segment for HBO Max.

D'Arcy says these days they currently enjoy "a Negroni," before continuing with "Sbagliato" and leaning forward to add "with Prosecco in it."

"Oh, stunning!" Cooke replies, before revealing her drink of choice: a martini with a twist.

Watch the clip below:

Now, "a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco" is the internet's favorite new meme. The elegant drink has everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community, in a chokehold.

"The way they said 'with Prosecco in it' made me melt," one TikTok user commented.

"They said Prosecco in the most seductive way possible," another wrote.

"I’ve watched this 100 times just to hear emma say 'with prosecco in it,'" someone else claimed.

D'Arcy's coy response has left the entire internet weak in the knees, with many fans' TikTok and Twitter feeds flooded with the "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco" phrase.

On Twitter, the phrase has been popping up so frequently that one person joked, "If the words 'a Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco in it' mean anything to you you may be entitled to compensation."

It's also been embraced by the LGBTQ community.

Many have also shouted out bartenders everywhere for their talents.

"Wonder how many bartenders have had to make negroni sbagliato’s [sic] with prosecco in it this week," one Twitter user wrote.

"Thanks to emma darcy all i want now is to go to a bar for the sole purpose of ordering a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it..." another person shared on Twitter.

So, what is a Negroni Sbagliato?

According to Bon Appetit, the classic Negroni cocktail is a 1:1:1 mix of gin, vermouth and Campari. The Sbagliato marks a variation of the drink. "Sbagliato" is the Italian word for "bungled" or "mistaken," according to Serious Eats.

So, a Negroni Sbagliato typically replaces the gin with a sparkling wine, such as Prosecco.

If that sounds delicious to you, you're not the only one.

Some people have even been enticed to watch House of the Dragon despite not being fans of the Game of Thrones series.

House of the Dragon follows the members of house Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The prequel series is one of the most buzzed-about new TV shows of 2022. Now, it seems the fandom will only grow after the "Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco" heard 'round the world.