Millions Dead by 2050? Drug-Resistant ‘Superbugs’ Terrifying Scientists and Doctors

A new report is shedding light on a potential "superbug" that could kill millions of people by the year 2050.

According to a study by The Lancet, researchers have concluded that if all measures are not taken a powerful superbug could kill almost 2 million people per year by the year 2050.

Furthermore, the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project (GRAM) shared that an additional 8.22 million people could die from causes directly related to the illness.

The website they are looking at the risk of antimicrobial resistance and promotion of “the rational use of antimicrobials worldwide."

"The numbers in the Lancet paper represent a staggering and unacceptable level of human suffering. A continued failure of governments to meet their moral obligations to protect and care for their people, as this paper shows, will doom millions of people to needless deaths," Henry Skinner, chief executive of the AMR Action Fund, said, per the Los Angeles Times.

The study that was conducted claims that the age group that will be the most affected is people above the age of 70. The report states that deaths from antimicrobial resistance have increased by 80% between 1990 and 2021.

The death rate from resistant pathogens from every age group was said to be the highest in South Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The data shows that if we take action toward better stewardship practices, improved access in low- and middle-income countries, and new investments to bolster the antibiotic pipeline, then we can save tens of millions of lives," James Anderson, chair of the AMR Industry Alliance, shared.