‘Duck Dynasty’ Movie Director Promises ‘Deep, Dark’ Secret Background of Phil Robertson

The story of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has arrived in movie theaters, thanks to his family. TV Insider describes the The Blind as "an honest depiction as it touches on the Duck Commander creator's past struggles"

Here's everything you need to know about the movie and why it promises "never-before-revealed" stories about Phil.

What Is The Blind About?

BoxOfficePro.com describes the film as being a biopic set in the backwoods swamps of 1960s Louisiana. It follows Robertson's life and marriage to Kay before creating the Duck Commander brand.

"I randomly stumbled upon Phil Robertson telling the deep, dark secret background of where he's been and what he's been through," director Andrew Hyatt tells the website. "It just felt like, 'Wow, that's powerful stuff. That's the movie.'"

The Blind covers Robertson's alcoholism and infidelity on his way to developing the now-famous duck call brand.

Who Stars in The Blind?

Aron von Andrian plays the adult version of Robertson. He most recently appeared in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and House of the Dragon. Actress Amelia Eve portrays Kay — she is best know for her work on the TV mini series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

How Is the Robertson Family Involved in The Blind?

Willie and Korie Robertson's production company, Tread Lively, is behind the film. The company was previously involved with a documentary called Duck Family Treasure, in which a member of the Robertson clan searched for rare hidden artifacts.

How to Watch The Blind

The Blind is currently playing in theaters via Fathom Events. A theater finder to locate the movie is available on Fathom's website.

"The Blind shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil's life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place," Fathom says in its description of the film.

