‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Lineup Announced: Carole Baskin and More Celebs Revealed!

The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 celebrity cast has been revealed.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America Wednesday (September 2). Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean helped make the announcement and revealed that he will be joining the cast this season. Earlier this month, he shared a post on Instagram regarding his new workout regimen for the upcoming competition.

As for the most surprising cast addition this season? Tiger King star Carole Baskin will be dancing on the show, which she hopes to use as a platform to promote big cats.

"The biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers' eye, and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball," she told Good Morning America. "It really should have been focused on the animals and I’m hoping Dancing With the Stars will do that. I am competitive but I am competitive with myself I want to do the very best that I can possibly do."

Season 29's celebrity contestants are some of the show's most diverse yet. The cast includes Netflix stars, actors, musicians, reality stars, TV hosts and sports legends.

This upcoming season has a new host, as well: Tyra Banks. Former hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews did not have their contracts renewed and were just as shocked as fans back in July when they discovered that they will not be returning.

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premieres September 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

See all of the DWTS contestants, below.