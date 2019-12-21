Emilia Clarke No Longer Takes Selfies With Fans for This Important Reason

Emilia Clarke revealed that she no longer takes selfies with fans, for a refreshing reason.

The 33-year-old explained her decision to no longer participate in selfies on Table Manners With Jessie Ware podcast. The reasoning behind not wanting to take photos is to form human connections with her fans, something that she hasn't gotten when taking selfies. When asked for a selfie, the actress now asks fans if they want an autograph instead.

"Because as soon as you sign something, you have to have an interaction with that person," Clarke explained. "Then you have a chat and you’re actually having a truthful human-to-human thing, as opposed to it being this other thing that probably isn’t nice for them and isn’t that nice for you."

Clarke revealed that the thing she misses most about being out of the spotlight is having real conversations with people, although she did admit that she signed up for fame.

The decision to not take selfies came after a handful of strange fan encounters. One instance she shared was when she was at an airport and was having a panic attack when a fan asked for a photo while she was crying.

"I was on the phone to my mom saying, ‘I feel like I can’t breathe, I don’t know what’s going on,’" she then questioned. "I’m crying and crying, and this guy’s like, ‘Can I get a selfie?’ I was like, ‘I can’t breathe, I’m really sorry.’"

At the end of the day, Clarke wants the fans to have the best experience possible and for her to have the conversation that she strives for. "I’ve just been trying to navigate how I can [meet with fans] without feeling like my soul is completely empty. Because they don’t really want to talk to you," she concluded.