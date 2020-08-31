Emma Roberts confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in a joyful Instagram post on Sunday (August 30.)

In the photos shared on the social media platform, the 29-year-old mom-to-be can be seen wearing an angelic, off-the-shoulder white maxi dress while cradling her baby bump, nestled next to Hedlund.

"Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma captioned the announcement post, including two blue heart emojis in honor of her boyfriend and new baby boy.

The American Horror Story star’s famous aunt, Julia Roberts, replied to the post, “Love you” followed by a kiss emoji.

Her Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele commented, “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.” Meanwhile, her fellow former-Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears added, “This makes me so happy ... BIG congrats.”

The couple, who were first linked in March 2019, were reported to be pregnant back in June when a source revealed the news to Us Weekly, but Emma's post marks the first time she has officially addressed the news.

Roberts' 35-year-old beau is best known for starring in the Oscar-nominated Netflix film Mudbound, as well as the Netflix action–adventure film Triple Frontier.

This will be the first child for both Roberts and Hedlund.