Emma Roberts Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is reportedly pregnant with her first child!

Us Weekly reports the American Horror Story star is expecting a baby with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund a little over a year after they started dating.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, Roberts and Hedlund were seen holding hands once again in New York. At the time, sources revealed the two had "been friends" but that their romantic relationship was "new, casual and just a couple of weeks old."

Roberts' relationship with Hedlund comes after the 29-year-old actress ended her engagement to on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters. (He later moved on with Halsey before the two broke up earlier this year.)

Though Roberts never confirmed her romance with Hedlund, she opened up about dating and why she keeps her relationships away from the public eye in her June 2019 cover story with Cosmopolitan.

"It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she admitted. "Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard.

"I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love," Roberts added.