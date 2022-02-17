Emmy Rossum is selling her Beverly Hills home that was built in 1964. It's currently listed at $5 million.

The home features a Tesla charging station, an advanced security system and a geometric pool.

The Shameless actress has owned the Hollywood Regency-inspired home since 2006 and has since moved to New York City with her husband. According to Dirt, she married TV writer and producer Sam Esmail in 2017. They welcomed a child together last year.

The Beverly Hills home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It sits on a third of an acre.

Emmy Rossum has starred in Phantom of the Opera, Shameless, Mystic River and Law & Order. She appeared in Beyonce and Jay-Z's short film Run.

