Emmy Rossum Discovered ‘Shameless’ Was Ending via Twitter

Fans were shocked at the news that Shameless is ending after eleven seasons on Showtime, but former Shameless star Emmy Rossum learned of the news from Twitter.

"Just learned about SHAMELESS on Twitter," the actress tweeted. "Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew."

Rossum departed the show after Season 9's completion and starred in every episode up until Season 10. During her time on the show, she made headlines in 2017 after fighting for and getting equal pay for herself.

As for what the final season will entail, all of the characters from Season 10 will be making a return. "Everyone who is in this year is coming back next season, and then you never know in a final season what surprises there may be," Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline.

Will Rossum be making a return to bid farewell to the show? “Too early to say," he shared. "She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn’t owe us anything. She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So if she surprises us, it would be lovely."