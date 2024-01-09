Man Confused After Employer Denies Pre-Approved Vacation Request: ‘My Cruise Is in Two Weeks!’

A man received support on Reddit after revealing his employer pre-approved his upcoming time off, but is now denying his request.

"For context, I have a cruise coming up in [two] weeks to Aruba. I already got my tickets and spent $700," he wrote.

"I was hired at my job in October. During the interview process, I informed HR that I would need this week off of work in January. They said it wouldn’t be a problem," he explained.

"Just got my schedule for January and I’m scheduled to work that week," the confused man continued.

When he approached his manager about the issue, he was informed "they have a lot of work" and that he doesn't have "any vacation time" accrued.

"I work at a machine shop making pretty good money. Besides this, everything else is relatively fine," he concluded his post.

In the comments section, Reddit users urged him to talk to someone in HR at his company.

"You write an email indicating this was discussed as a part of your hiring cycle — and one of the reasons you took the offer is because of the flexibility that was offered for your vacation time. [Lesson learned] ... always get something like this in writing," one person wrote.

"Send the email with a delivery receipt," another advised.

"Inform them that this is non-negotiable. You're going on the trip. If they want you to come back to work for them that's up to them," someone else commented.