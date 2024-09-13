The Famously Delicious $250 Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe for Free

If you know, you know. And it's okay if you don't because I'm about to introduce you to arguably the most famous, mouthwatering chocolate chip cookie recipe in the country.

So many of us are already familiar with these well-known chocolate chip cookies simply because we would eat them every time we went to Neiman Marcus. While the recipe is now public knowledge it took an urban myth to make it so.

The story goes that a woman wanted the scrumptious recipe so badly that after she finished her lunch at the restaurant inside Neiman Marcus, the server told her it would cost $250 and she agreed. However, as the mysterious hoax goes, her credit card statement arrived a couple of weeks later and showed a $250 price tag for these deliciously famous chocolate chip cookies, not the $2.50 she expected.

The now-debunked urban legend goes on to say that she was so angry at the price that she distributed the recipe far and wide so no one would ever have to pay again.

Why debunked you ask? Because the cookies were never served in the Neiman Marcus restaurant when the chain letters made their first circulation. I personally remember the cookies being free while you were shopping although I was young and with my mom so who knows?

Anyway, you can buy them already made or bake them yourself. Like I said, the recipe is easy to find however here it is for you so you don't have to google it.

INGREDIENTS 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, softened

1 cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 teaspoons instant espresso coffee powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 300° F. Place the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in the work bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed for about 30 seconds, until the mixture is fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla for 30 seconds longer, until well combined. In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add to the mixer, while beating on slow speed. Beat for about 15 seconds, stir in the chocolate chips and espresso powder, and mix for 15 seconds longer. Prepare a cookie sheet with about 2 tablespoons of shortening (or use a nonstick spray). Using a 1-ounce scoop, or a 2-tablespoon measure, drop the cookie dough onto the cookie sheet in dollops about 3 inches apart. Gently press down on the dough with the back of a spoon to spread it out into 2-inch circles; there should be room on the sheet for six or eight cookies at a time. Transfer to the oven in batches and bake for about 20 minutes or until the cookies are nicely browned around the edges. Bake for a little longer for crisper cookies.

Don't forget the milk and enjoy.

