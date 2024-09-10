Fast Food Giant Closing Hundreds and Ambitiously Revamping the Rest

This popular fast food restaurant isn't totally shutting down every location despite rumors is was shuttering for good. Instead it's closing thousands while going through a major rehaul and modernization with the rest.

Home of the Whopper plans to change it's experience a bit in such a competitive market.

According to Reuters, the rumor of a total shutdown was never a thing, however closures are inevitable with these future plans.

Burger King has been closing various locations permanently for years here and there, and now the bigger plan is getting underway. H

Here's what's happening according to the Smart News app.

Burger King is planning to phase out at least another 400+ restaurants around the country. The closures will focus on franchises that just can't consistently meet performance standards. Then it's all about taking rejuvenating the promising franchises and reinforcing those locations and the brand with upgrades.

Burger King Introduces Coffee Subscription Service Via The BK App Getty Images loading...

It's being called "Reclaim the Flame" and it's an ambitious, innovative $400 million rebranding campaign that will be spend on everything from advertising to refining the menu to updating the fast food locations.

According to Smart News it's all underway now with plans to be finished with some 3,000 Burger King restaurants by 2026.

These updates include technological enhancements, kitchen improvements, and physical renovations designed to elevate the customer experience. Innovations such as three-lane drive-thru's and advanced delivery systems not only address modern consumer preferences but also position Burger King as a competitive player in the fast-food industry.

McDonald's, Wendy's, Five Guys, and Shake Shack are the main competitors according to Smart News and as things progress, the company says it's already seeing profitability in these very early stages.

