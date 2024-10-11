Fire Breaks Out During Universal Studios Stunt Show: Watch

Fans got more than they bargained for after a fire broke out during Universal Studios' stunt show.

Instagram user @ThemeParkMomLife posted a video of the scary moment, which took place on Wednesday (Oct. 9). She captioned the post, "There was a malfunction today during the Water World show that I’ve never seen before! Luckily, there were trained team members to deal with the issue."

The video shows the moment in the stunt show where a plane hops over a barrier and an explosion is set off behind it. At first, it went according to plan, however, when the plane landed safely in the water, a portion of the fire was still happening on the guest-facing side of the barrier.

A stage tech was quickly on site and at first, stood behind the barrier and began to douse the flame with a hose. He quickly jumped over the wall with the hose to get a better angle at the flame to extinguish it. After a few moments, he was successful and jumped back over the wall once it was safely put out, all while the show was still happening and the audience looked on.

Fans in the comments section of the post praised Universal Studios' safety team for quick thinking. Others noted that minor fires and technical malfunctions happen during shows.

Universal Studios' blog post describes the show as "Explosions. Firefights. Plane crashes. Being really, really damp all the time." The show has been around since 1995 and it features "thousands of pyrotechnic effects" along with 50-foot fireballs, a plane catching on fire, a massive fuel tank explosion and a plane crash.