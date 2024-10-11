Man Raging After Wife Secretly Cancels Streaming Services to Afford Housekeeper

A new mom was fed up with her husband's lack of helping around the house, so she secretly canceled all of their streaming services to hire a housekeeper.

"My and my husband just welcomed our first baby almost three months ago. Understandably it has been a huge adjustment for both of us. She’s still not sleeping through the night and we’re both back to work full time. We have always split the household responsibilities 50/50. We just help where needed and it’s always worked out well," the woman began on Reddit.

However, lately her husband has "been doing the chores terribly and I’ve had to come behind him to fix things or clean them again."

"For example, he cleaned the bottles the other night and they were cleaned so poorly I had to do them again. He dropped pump parts down the disposal and then ran it, ruining them," she explained.

The frustrated woman confronted her husband, but he told her he is "so tired and is having a hard time working and taking care of the house and baby."

"I do sympathize with this as I’m also working, pumping, recovering, and taking care of the house and baby," she added.

Things came to a boiling point, however, when her husband promised he would refrigerate the breast milk she had pumped but left it to spoil on the kitchen counter.

"He said he was sorry and he [had] put on a show to relax for a bit before doing the dishes and fell asleep. The next day I decided to cancel all of our streaming services, PlayStation plus, and our theme park passes in order to hire a housekeeper," she continued, adding: "If he’s too tired to put milk up, then he’s too tired to play video games or for us to go to a theme park."

When her husband found out what she had done, he was fuming.

"He blew up at me and said I had no right doing that and was furious. I thought I was doing us a favor so we can get more sleep and not worry as much about household tasks," concluded.

Users tried to sympathize with the woman in the comments, but many expressed their disapproval on how she handled the situation.

"From someone who went through this with twins, what you are going through is normal when the babies come home. It’s exhaustion, depression, etc. I did eventually get a nanny after my wife kept asking for one. What you have to realize is that not everyone handles being sleep deprived the same way. In my household it was the opposite. I’m used to operating with less sleep due to work. My wife wasn’t. You have two zombies walking around and annoying each other and the infant doesn’t help. You should have discussed this as a couple and came to this decision. Canceling everything was a power move to punish him for making mistakes. If it wasn’t, why did you just do it without talking it out first?" one person wondered.

"You say you did this as a favor, but you know it was in retaliation because you were frustrated. And you do have every right to be frustrated, to be clear. But this was an impulsive decision based on frustration as a way to punish him, not as a favor. Don’t pretend otherwise. You were mad, so you lashed back. It happens," another chimed in.

"Everyone sucks here. You for even trying a 'what, me? I was doing us a favor' act for something so obviously passive aggressive. And him for what looks like a campaign of intentional incompetence. You're both sleep-deprived and overworked, but you have a kid who needs Mom and Dad to be on the same page. Start an open, mutually respectful and collaborative discussion there. You both need to commit to fixing this," someone else commented.