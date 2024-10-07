Man Scolds Girlfriend Who Woke Him Up in the Middle of the Night Because She Felt ‘Unsafe’

A man on Reddit became enraged after his girlfriend woke him up in the middle of the night because she felt "unsafe."

"I had an extremely important and long workday ahead (she knew it), and I was already running on too little sleep. When she called, she said she missed me and just wanted to talk. I told her I really needed to sleep because of my early start and how tired I was. She asked if I could stay on the phone with her for another 10 minutes, and we ended up having a nice conversation before I went back to bed," the man began.

The following day, however, he told her it "really wasn’t okay" for her to call him in the middle of the night, especially since she knew he had a "demanding day ahead."

"Her response was that she felt unsafe walking home at night and that she needed to hear my voice to feel better. I stuck to my point. Then she said I was being an a--hole for not understanding the female perspective and how unsafe it can feel to be alone on a street at night," he continued.

Though he admitted he understood her situation may have felt "scary," he insisted "she could have called someone else who was awake or even ordered a taxi" instead of interrupting his sleep.

"I obviously want to be there for her when she needs me, but I still think it’s unreasonable to wake someone up for a non-emergency in the middle of the night, especially when it’s going to mess up their day," the frustrated man concluded his post.

In the comments section, users overwhelmingly disagreed with the man's train of thought.

"It honestly sounds like you’re only there for her when it’s convenient for you, not when she needs [you]. Why is sleep and work more important to you, than your girlfriend’s safety?" one person pondered.

"The principle is that as soon as she felt unsafe, she looked to you. Rational or not. That shows she thinks you’re safe and she thinks you’d be there for her. Your response was to tell her 'if you find yourself in a similar situation, call someone else okay? I don’t want to be bothered if I’m sleeping,' that’s the wrong answer if you actually want to remain as the person she goes to for comfort and safety," another user commented.

"Your desire for sleep is totally reasonable, and in general yeah if you’ve communicated you need to rest before a long and demanding day she should avoid calling during sleep hours. But feeling unsafe when walking home alone, that is an emergency. That’s a 'I feel like I’m in danger, can I be on the phone with you so I’m not in as much danger' moment. That’s what a partner is for! Sometimes you sacrifice a little to support them. Ten minutes isn’t that long, it’s not going to make or break your performance the next day. Suggesting she should call someone else is fine, but it should be suggesting she TRY calling someone else FIRST. But if that’s not enough, and she calls you, you pick up," someone else chimed in.