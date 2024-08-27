Dad Let 5-Year-Old Drive $600,000 Lamborghini Hitting 194 MPH

His name is Zayn Sofuoglu and yes he really is five years old, and yes he really did literally drive a Lamborghini at record speeds.

Donning racer's gear and a helmet with his father sitting in the passenger seat, a special child's car seat was put into the driver seat where Zayn broke a speed record by getting up to a top speed of 194 miles-per-hour.

And before you ask how he did it, the throttle and brake pedals are extended so he can reach them.

Not only did Zayn drive the exclusive, high performance sports car, he broke a new speed record in this Lamborghini Revuelto.

Here's the video posted on his own Instagram to "Bye, Bye Bye" by NSYNC because of course there's video.

Apparently, this isn't Zayn's first time going viral in his dad's pricey cars. According to the website Carscoops, he did donuts in a Ferrari SF90 Stradale last year when he was still only a toddler at three years old.

So who's the wealthy father? Kenan Sofuoglu who is a five-time former world champion motorcycle racer. Retired from racing, Kenan was elected as a parliamentarian in Sakarya, Turkey clearly passing his need for speed on to his son.

That doesn’t just make him faster than any other kid his age but also means he’s now driven a car faster than most adult

According to the DuPont Registry, it clearly took place on a closed, private drag strip with every safety measure taken.

The record-breaking sprint unleashed all 1,001 horsepower. At only 5 years and 128 days old, Zayn Sofuoğlu has become the fastest child on the planet.

I can only imagine the records Zayn will break when he can race professionally.

