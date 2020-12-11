FKA twigs Files Lawsuit Accusing Ex Shia LaBeouf of Sexual Battery, Assault

In a new lawsuit, FKA twigs has accused her ex-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

On Friday (December 11), FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. The New York Times broke the story. She told the outlet that the actor "relentlessly" physically, emotionally and mentally abused her.

“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” Barnett said. “I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

Barnett said her goal for the lawsuit is not to seek money, but rather exposure to the abuse. “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," she explained.

Barnett claimed that in one incident, LaBeouf was driving recklessly and threatening to crash their car unless she said that she loved him. He pulled over at a gas station and she removed her bags from the trunk. He allegedly followed her and assaulted her by throwing her against the car and screaming at her. She says she was forced back into the car to continue their trip.

The dancer and singer recounted another incident where he allegedly woke her up in the middle of the night by choking her. Another of LaBeouf's ex-girlfriends, Karolyn Pho, has also accused him of abuse.

LaBeouf responded to the lawsuit in an email to the outlet. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

He also claimed that “many of these allegations are not true,” but added that he believes the women should have "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and [that he should] accept accountability for those things [he has] done.”

He ended his note by saying that he is not cured of PTSD or alcoholism but he is committed to his recovery. 'I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way," he concluded.