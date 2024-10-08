Meteorologist Fights Back Tears While Reporting ‘Horrific’ Impact of Hurricane Milton (VIDEO)

A meteorologist in Florida got emotional on a recent broadcast while reporting on the potential devastation Hurricane Milton could bring to Mexico and parts of Florida.

John Morales, who works at NBC affiliate WTVJ, fought back tears Monday (Oct. 7) as he updated viewers on Hurricane Milton.

"Incredible, incredible hurricane," Morales began as he got choked up.

"It has dropped 50 millibars in 10 hours," he continued.

"I apologize — this is just horrific," Morales added, tearing up.

The meteorologist continued to update viewers off camera with emotion in his voice.

Watch below:

Following the broadcast, Morales tweeted about the feelings that overcame him while reporting on Hurricane Milton.

"I debated whether to share this. I did apologize on the air," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I invite you to read my introspection on @BulletinAtomic of how extreme weather driven by global warming has changed me. Frankly, YOU should be shaken too, and demand," he continued.



On Monday, Hurricane Milton strengthened to a category 5 hurricane.

According to WTVJ, Hurricane Milton could potentially include a storm surge of at least 12 feet with winds as high as 160MPH.

Milton is expected to weaken to category 3 when it makes landfall near Tampa, Fla., Wednesday (Oct. 9).

The storm comes just two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on Florida and several surrounding states.

According to NBC News, President Joe Biden "approved an emergency declaration for Florida on Monday and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief."