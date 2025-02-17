For $1 Million This Matchmaking Service Promises You True Love

If you have the bucks, it looks like you can guarantee true love.

I mean, let's be honest, you know money buys happiness. Anyone who says otherwise is fooling themselves and rationalizing it away because they don't have it.

Whether you have the money to finally pay off crippling debt or to easily buy a yacht, it makes you happy.

Now, those singles flush with cash are guaranteed to find their soulmate with this exclusive matchmaking service. I mean, please, dating apps are clearly so for the poor people who have to compete over the same men and women circulating on the app.

According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, this matchmaking service will even throw in a three-carat engagement ring if true love happens within six months. Hey, you gotta love a tiny perk like that when you can afford a million-dollar matchmaking fee where a diamond that size is probably a day's pay.

valentine heart shape made by dollars isolated Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Anyway, Three Day Rule is an LA-based matchmaking firm with 14 locations around the country and it just introduced its Million Dollar Matchmaking program.

Obviously, it caters to affluent singles. According to the San Francisco Gate website, it's an intense 12-month program that basically manages every aspect of clients’ dating lives.

There's a catch, too, because, of course, there is, so even if you have the money, don't get rid of those dating app profiles just yet.

The matchmakers will only take on three clients at a time, so if you're not picked, enjoy the wishlist.

Each coachable client has a recruiter who flies around the country visiting social clubs, bars, fitness clubs, and even scouting out airports in search of possible soulmates. Every aspect, from unlimited dates to planning the date down to etiquette and style, is taken into account.

The price tag accounts for the salaries of three dedicated employees, plane tickets for a dedicated recruiter, relationship coaching and, if someone pops the question within six months of the program’s finish, a three-carat engagement ring.

This is the white-glove matchmaking treatment that even focuses on the emotional readiness of clients and matches. Background and credit checks are a given because, of course, they are with this pricetag.

There's no word on what happens if you're still single after a year. Maybe they don't know yet since this is a new program.

But honestly, if you can afford this because $1 million is like a change in your coat pocket, then why not?

