Ever hear "Perfect Day" or "Whine Up" on the radio and wonder whatever happened to those singers?

The 2000s and 2010s brought music lovers tons of promising pop stars such as Hoku and Kat DeLuna, who sang those hits, respectively.

The problem is, many of their careers ended up fizzling out before they ever really got going.

Some of these artists were one-hit wonders, such as Willa Ford and her single "I Wanna Be Bad," or Samantha Mumba with "Gotta Tell You."

Others released two or more albums, such as Mya or Disney star Jordan Pruitt, but never found consistent mainstream success.

Then there are artists like Porcelain Black and Neon Hitch who have been working in the industry for years but have had their careers stalled by labels and contracts.

On the other hand, some of these pop stars simply returned to normal life after retiring from music, or became big music executives (find out who, below).

Whatever their path in the music industry and in life, these pop stars live on through their nostalgic music.