This Cute Kitty Cat Was Born With Four Ears

How adorbs is this little two-pound precious furry friend, who is officially named Audio. An absolutely perfect name for this kitty cat born with four ears.

Let's head to Mt. Juliet, Tennessee around 30 minutes east of Nashville to the animal shelter called True Rescue. Audio, who was given that name by True Rescue workers, was surrendered along with several of his sweet siblings.

According to WSMV-TV Nashville, a four-eared cat is extremely rare, due to a genetic mutation.

True Rescue via Facebook True Rescue via Facebook loading...

True Rescue, with it's moniker "Safe Hands for Animals" sounds like the ideal place for this little guy who is sure to be well taken care of until he's adopted.

True Rescue posted to it's Facebook page, and said during their research of kitty cat's born with four ears, the most birth they could find was born in Turkey a couple of years ago.

We will have him fully checked by a vet, but from what we know, the inner ear is completely normal and will cause no issues, other than having extra flaps to clean! We have named him Audio, and he is 8-9 weeks old, weighing just over 2 pounds. Welcome to True Rescue, Audio, where love has no boundaries!

Meanwhile, you may remember the four-eared cat Yoda, named after the Jedi Master with huge, tall, pointy ears in the film Star Wars. Yoda was born in the spring of 2008 in the tiny town of Capron, Illinois two hours northeast of Chicago.

Here's video of Yoda from a few years ago.

According to NBC News, this rare genetic mutation happened with a rabbit seen hopping around Bakersfield, California, as well.

