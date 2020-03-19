Gal Gadot sang John Lennon's "Imagine" with a bunch of her celebrity friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As most of the world practices social distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Wonder Woman star enlisted her quarantined friends — such as Natalie Portman, Sia, Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell — to record an uplifting version of the classic song to inspire everyone to imagine a better world.

"Hi, guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I gotta say, these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday (March 18). "This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all this together."

The actress then goes on to explain how inspired she was by an Italian man who was filmed playing "Imagine" on the trumpet out on his balcony amid Italy's lockdown. "There was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this," she said before launching into the opening lyrics, "Imagine there's no heaven."

Then, one by one, each of her A-list friends contributes their own take on a line from the song.

Other celebrities featured in the video include Kristen Wiig, Sarah Silverman, Labrinth, Pedro Pascal, James Marsden, Eddie Benjamin, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr, Chris O'Dowd, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber Annie Mumolo, Maya Rudolph and former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter.

Watch Gal Gadot's star-studded "Imagine" video, below: