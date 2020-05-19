‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Anniversary Reveals Fans Are Still Reeling One Year Later

The Game of Thrones finale aired on HBO exactly one year ago today (May 19) and fans used the show's anniversary to contemplate if the ending was really that bad.

Though many series finales leave a sour taste in fans' mouth (Lost and How I Met Your Mother are definitely on the list of worst endings), GoT's highly-anticipated conclusion received backlash like we've never seen before. In fact, to call the reaction to the finale "polarizing" would be an understatement.

Not only were viewers outraged by many of the characters' disappointing storylines, but a lot of them felt like the show's writers, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, missed the mark completely.

***SPOILERS AHEAD***

After eight seasons of buildup and character development, it ended with Bran Stark as king of the Seven Six Kingdoms, Jon Snow exiled and Daenerys turning into the "Mad Queen" before her murder at the hands of her lover-nephew.

It's safe to say it wasn't what fans were expecting. Many were so upset that they created a whole petition urging HBO to remake the entire eighth season.

Now, 365 days later, many are still debating if the GoT finale was all that terrible. While some reminisced about the show's heartbreaking deaths and unforgettable moments...

...others maintained the finale was one of the worst in TV history.

One person who disagrees is actress Carice van Houten, who portrayed Melisandre. She said fans' criticism of the show’s finale "feels a bit ungrateful."

"The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good," she told Insider this week. "You've had such great times and then yeah, you're going to be disappointed because it's not going to go exactly how you anticipated."