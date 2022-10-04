Gigi Hadid Calls Kanye West a ‘Bully and a Joke’

Gigi Hadid is slamming Kanye West for coming for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she reacted to the rapper's "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

The "Heartless" rapper wore the shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in a photo with conservative commentator Candace Owens.

The phrase is a slogan used by white supremacist groups, which is why the moment garnered immediate backlash. It is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League, according to People.

Karefa-Johnson is a history-making Vogue editor who responded to the shirts, writing in an Instagram Story, "I guess I get what he tried to do––he thought it was duchampian. It wasn't. It didn't land and it was deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous."

In another Story, she continued, "The T-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence. There is no excuse, there is no art here."

After Karefa-Johnson's series of Stories on the controversy, Kanye posted two photos to his page mocking her boots and outfit.

"This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah," he said, after also calling her a "droid."

On a close-up of Karefa-Johnson's boots, he said, "I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS."

Hadid, whose February 2021 solo Vogue cover was styled by Karefa-Johnson, came to her defense in Kanye's comment section under a screenshot of a text seemingly encouraging him to have a real conversation about the shirt.

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your sh-- she might be the only person that could save u," Hadid said.

She continued, "As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke."

Hadid is also known for being best friends with fellow model Kendall Jenner, Kanye's former sister-in-law.

Many supported Hadid's comment, and Kanye's ex Julia Fox reposted Karefa-Johnson's Instagram post to her own Story after Kanye began attacking her.

"Glad Gigi Hadid used her platform to defend Gabriella," one person tweeted of the situation.

Hadid wasn't the only one to publicly slam the shirts. Jaden Smith tweeted that he "had to dip" from the show when he saw what was going on.

He went on to say that it doesn't matter who it is, if he doesn't like the message then he's "out" before tweeting, "Black Lives Matter."