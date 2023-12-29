Man Upset Girlfriend Took Offense to His ‘Immature’ Joke: ‘She’s Also Overreacting’

A man on Reddit is asking if he is in the wrong after his girlfriend took offense to one of his jokes.

The man prefaces his post by saying that his girlfriend sometimes responds with "your mom" to a question she doesn't feel like answering.

"My (19M) girlfriend (19F) does this thing where anytime someone asks a question she doesn’t really feel like answering she responds with 'your mom', or she just says 'your mom' to random things. I know that a lot of you might find that immature for a 19 year old to do and maybe you’re kind of right, but it’s never bothered me and I think of it as a cute little quirk of hers," the man says.

"Anyway, there’s this TikTok trend where a girlfriend asks her boyfriend to 'name a woman' and see what response he gives. I’d already seen the trend a few weeks earlier but I guess my girlfriend just saw it or something because she decided to ask me to 'name a woman' so I responded with 'your mom'. (I know that’s not like comedic genius or anything but I just assumed she’d find it slightly amusing and chuckle a bit or something)," he continued.

That's when the man's girlfriend got mad at him and said that he was mocking her.

"She got mad at me and said that I was mocking her and I said that I didn’t mean to mock her in an insulting way, I just thought it would be slightly funny to say that in response to something because of the fact that she says it regularly. She was still upset and I told her that I feel bad that I made her feel this way, but that she’s also overreacting to something extremely minor," the man concluded before asking if he was wrong in this situation.

People in the comments section agreed that the man was not wrong in this situation.

"NTA. I found your response funny and it was in reference to her go to answer for anything. But that tik tok trend is used by a lot of women to start unnecessary 'give me' attention fights ' with their boyfriends, the new version of 'would you still love me I was a x,' your answer was good and yet somehow she still managed to be upset

"Made me laugh. NTA," another person shared.

"She needs to grow up," one person said.