Golfer Allegedly Bites Off Other Player’s Nose After Heated Golf Game

Emotions can run high in sports. In Mississippi, one man allegedly bit off another player's nose when their golf game turned sour.

According to WXXV 25, a police investigation found witnesses who claimed they saw 51-year-old Mark Curtis Wells and his golf partner arguing on and off all day while playing a round of golf at Bridges Golf Course at the Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis, Miss.

As the men made their way to a nearby parking lot, the Wells allegedly went into a fit of rage and sunk his teeth into the victim's face before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored Tesla.

According to WXXV 25, when Bay St. Louis police arrived they discovered the victim's nose was missing. Authorities transported the anonymous man to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Miss., for medical treatment.

Bay St. Louis officers were unable to locate the victim's nose at the scene.

As for Wells, he reportedly turned himself in to authorities two days after the incident. He was booked at the Hancock County Jail but has since been released after paying 10 percent of his $50,000 bail.

Since his release, Wells has been charged with felony mayhem and could face up to seven years in prison if convicted, WXXV 25 reports.

Games, whether sports- or board-related, can often erupt in some serious tension between players.

In November, a man was arrested after a family game night turned violent in Tulsa, Okla. The man brandished a gun and chased family members down the street outside their house after a game of Monopoly went sour.