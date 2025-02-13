Good News! These Processed Foods Are on the Healthy Side

Just say no to eating processed foods every day is most definitely a rule to live by. That's nothing new at all. We've been hearing about the dangers that too much processed food can cause.

According to the Health website, study after study associates a consistent diet filled with processed foods contributes to heart disease and cancer, all well getting fatter and fatter.

They say that when you go grocery shopping, it's best to walk and shop the outer part of the market and avoid the aisles for the most part because that's where the processed food is.

However, there are plenty of processed foods that are just fine, like yogurt and certain canned goods. Sometimes, we forget that much of our food is processed without being the bad stuff that we should eat sparingly.

According to NBC News, it's about those minimally processed foods.

Many processed foods earn high marks for convenience but poor marks for health. But the truth is, the term “processed” spans a wide range of foods. Minimally processed foods can simplify prepping and cooking so you can enjoy nourishing and filling meals without spending too time in the kitchen.

Here are processed foods, some on the inside aisles, that are okay to enjoy.

Canned black beans

Grass-fed processed meats

Alternative pasta

Hummus

Yogurt

Frozen fruits and vegetables

Whole wheat bread

Canned tomatoes

Boxed broth

Canned seafood and chicken

Cottage cheese

Now, just because these foods are on the healthier side, always listen to your doctor and even check with him or her when it comes to your sodium intake and other common parts of processed foods.