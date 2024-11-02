Powerful Video of Why the ‘Move Over’ Law is So Crucial

Warning: This is a Graphic Video, and yes, everyone is luckily okay. This video will make you jump like no other because it could easily be you or someone you love.

As we enter the holiday season, with so many more people on the roads trying to get some shopping done and fit in extra parties, anxiety rises. We all feel the stress of the holiday season, even if it's our favorite time of year.

We're used to seeing crash scenes caused by speeding drivers, distracted drivers, or drivers under the influence of something impairing their every move. However, this scary scene was caught on the state trooper's dash cam and is an important reminder for this time of year.

Even though you know it's coming, it's a shock that will jolt you.

We show this video as a graphic reminder of the consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law.

I originally saw this video on the Today Show Instagram feed, and it's powerful, to say the least, which is why law enforcement officials in Oklahoma released it. It's amazing that we continually need warnings to abide by the "move over" laws when possible or at least slow down if we can't move over.

As you can see, this dramatic video of Trooper Jesse Gregory talking to a driver through the passenger-side window shakes you to the core because the person in the video could easily be you, me, or someone you love.

Surprisingly, Trooper Gregory and both drivers were treated and released without serious injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, all 50 states have the Move Over Law to protect law enforcement officers and other first responders stopped on roadways. Violation of the Move Over law can result in fines and, in some cases, jail time.

