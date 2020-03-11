From viral fame to major labels, Greyson Chance's rise over the last ten years has been an incredible journey to watch — and listen to.

Since breaking out with his cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" at the age of 12, the heartfelt electro-pop singer-songwriter has released a handful of albums and EPs, and even branched out to acting, proving his multi-talented creative chops in more ways than one.

Catching up with PopCrush in New York City, Chance opened up about his gorgeous latest album, Portraits, navigating personas, moving away from making "bad" music and the surprising advice he got from Lady Gaga.

Watch the full interview, below.

Plus, listen to Greyson Chance's single, "Dancing Next to Me," below: