These Grocery Store Tricks Make You Spend *More* Money

Getting the best bang for your buck, as they say, is a big part of grocery shopping.

Pricing at various supermarkets is based on location, brands, the environment of the store, the supply chain, and the labor market.

Maybe you only get your meat or produce at one store and hit up another for everything else, or one-stop shopping is the most convenient option.

No matter how you choose to buy your groceries, the store is a business, so finding a few ways to get you to spend a few extra books is part of the deal.

According to the Interesting Facts website and grocery store employees, here are the six sneaky tricks that really aren't that sneaky because, after a while, you know exactly what you're falling for, and you're cool with it.

MOST EXPENSIVE ITEMS ARE AT EYE LEVEL

You see the name-brand shredded cheese or crackers immediately, and then only after you take a few minutes do you see the less expensive items higher or lower.

Here's ONE EXCEPTION. The priciest children’s cereals are on the lower shelves, with cartoon characters on the boxes staring eye level at the little shoppers.

SAVE IF YOU BUY MULTIPLES OF THE SAME ITEM

This is a BIG one, and often, you don't have to fall for the upsell.

You can buy two cans of soup or four yogurts for just yada, yada, yada. It's always a sale price; however, read the sale tag's small print. Most of the time, you can just buy one and still get the sale price.

FREE SAMPLES

Need I say more after taking a free bite and then beelining for the product?

ESSENTIAL ITEMS ARE IN THE BACK

You just need milk, bread, and eggs, but to get there, you have to walk through a maze of aisles, sale signs, and beautiful displays.

FULL-PRICED ITEMS LOOK LIKE THEY'RE ON SALE, BUT THEY'RE NOT

That big, bold label on those chips or that pasta may say special or stand out because it's red or orange; however, it may not actually be on sale.

It's just to catch your eye, often as an agreed-upon attraction with the distributor that makes you feel like you're getting a deal.

COMBINING ITEMS TOGETHER

You go to grab your favorite ice cream in the frozen food section, and the next thing you know, you're buying hot fudge and cherries sitting on shelves right there. Those same items are also sitting in their regular location, which could be at the other end of the store.

