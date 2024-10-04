Guacamole Recall: FDA Sets Highest Risk Level

Guacamole is the latest food to be recalled in 2024.

Newsweek reports that guacamole sold by Supreme Service Solutions LLC in Kroger stores have now been recalled. There products are said to have been given the highest risk classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The news outlet goes on to claim that the guacamole sold is suspected to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. According to the Mayo Clinic, Listeria can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections as well as symptoms that include fever, chills, nausea and more.

However, children can be affected harder by the illness than adults can be. The medical intuition reports that for young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, it can be fatal. Additionally, the illness can can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Newsweek goes on to say that the guacamole had been given a Class 1 rating. The rating from the FDA is described as "situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The FDA advised that products involved in the recall should not be eaten and should be thrown away.

All of the guacamole involved in the recall are already past their "best by" date. The dates that were used in the recall were from July 9 to July 28.

The bacteria was first discovered by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development through routine sampling.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported in connection with the incident and the states that were affected were Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio, and distributed by Wiers Farm Inc. of Willard, Ohio.