Gwen Stefani Wears Ring on Every Finger Except Engagement Ring Finger During Blake Shelton Grammys Duet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton gave the first live performance of their new single "Nobody But You" at the 2020 Grammys, and it was romantic, y'all.

The performance began with a solo Shelton on stage with his guitar, lights shining behind him. Stefani then joined him on stage wearing a gorgeous white gown with red floral and heart embellishments.

The pair sang beautifully to one another and couldn't keep their eyes off of each other. They also held hands for the last chorus while Shelton put his guitar to the side. The song ended with Shelton bowing down to his girlfriend and giving a cute embrace.

Notable, however, was Stefani's jewelry choice, which included a big statement ring on every finger... except her engagement ring finger. Is it possible the pop star was teasing an imminent engagement ring to come soon? Speculation of an engagement between the two music stars has been brewing for nearly a year now.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

At the 2020 Grammys, Shelton is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "God's Country." Stefani is a 3-time winner and 18-time nominee.

The couple followed host Alicia Key's impressive opening monologue that included a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.