We've all tried hangover cures but this one in stores and bars has actual scientists behind it. It's being touted as the very first of it's kind; a true hangover solution according to Forbes Magazine because of that scientific backing.

On sale for only a few months now, it's called Safety Shot.

The buzz around it (pardon the pun) is its promise to reduce the alcohol running through our blood after we've been drinking.

It works so well, it can be used to help alcohol poisoning according to Safety Shot,

According to Safety Shot, Inc., it helps with rehydration and recovery to get anyone who's had quite a bit a drink, out of an intoxicated state now matter when you drink it.

Before You Start Drinking Helps us absorb less alcohol, resulting in a milder buzz.

While You're Drinking Help's reverse the effects of alcohol and stop the process of consuming more alcohol.

After You've Has One Too Many Help's us feel better in about an hour.

HOW IT WORKS

Obviously, since science is involved there's a lot behind how it works, but to put it in simple terms, it creates a protective shield around our stomach wall. It's that protective shield that prevents us from absorbing residual alcohol.

While Safety Shot has been in the Los Angeles area as well as Las Vegas since late 2023, it's all over the country now for the most part. Bars and restaurants may carry it as well as liquor stores.

You know where it's not, surprisingly? Amazon.

According to Safety Shot, Inc. their own website has it.

